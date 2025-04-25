Skip to Content
News

Lori Vallow Daybell reacts to guilty verdict in her first Arizona trial

By
today at 10:21 PM
Published 10:16 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Lori Vallow Daybell spoke with an Arizona reporter shortly after being found guilty of conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow.

She reacted to the jury's verdict.

"They receive all this information and then they make up a story that goes along with whatever information that they have," Vallow Daybell said. "Right? They make it up. It's a made up story. They weren't there. They didn't experience it."

She is scheduled to go on trial again in early June for a different murder conspiracy charge. When asked if this verdict will affect her plea in that case, Vallow Daybell had this to say.

"This will have zero effect on me in eternity," she said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ashley Chilcutt

Ashley is a reporter and producer for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content