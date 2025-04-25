Lori Vallow Daybell reacts to guilty verdict in her first Arizona trial

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Lori Vallow Daybell spoke with an Arizona reporter shortly after being found guilty of conspiring to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow.

She reacted to the jury's verdict.

"They receive all this information and then they make up a story that goes along with whatever information that they have," Vallow Daybell said. "Right? They make it up. It's a made up story. They weren't there. They didn't experience it."

She is scheduled to go on trial again in early June for a different murder conspiracy charge. When asked if this verdict will affect her plea in that case, Vallow Daybell had this to say.

"This will have zero effect on me in eternity," she said.