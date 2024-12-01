Community All-Star: “Baking spirits bright” with Kent and Max Cammack

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – According to 10-year-old Kent Cammack, this week's Community All-Star, baking is about making sure that everyone has a Merry Christmas.

They might not be able to reach the cabinets without a step stool, but that isn't stopping two young entrepreneurs from showing that big things can come in small packages. Kent has been baking up a storm for the last two years, turning his homemade macarons into sweet business success.

Kent said, "Making macarons it's a talent that I do."

"He actually started selling them to my Facebook friends when he was eight years old.” Jorden Cammack, Kent’s mom said, “And in that time, Kent has found another passion. I'm actually trying to go for pink. This is also really strong food coloring. He's very empathetic. And he when he sees somebody with a need, he wants to help".

And that's where this story really begins. Recently, the family went to dinner at the Rusty Taco after a football game, and there was a Toys for Tots box there. It didn't go unnoticed.

"Kent saw the Toys for Tots donations and asked me if I had anything to give. And I told him that I don't carry cash, and so I didn't really have anything on me too at that point. And his dad suggested the idea of selling some of the macarons that he makes,” Jorden said.

That sounded like a great idea to Kent and his assistant, his younger brother Max, who's also getting some on-the-job training.

"We like to so we put the egg in a mixer, and then we added, like, a tablespoon of sugar. His brother Kent corrected him to say three tablespoons of sugar. It will work, and tear on there. Phew. Now it's working. Creating the perfect macaron is not an easy task, but they patiently scoop, measure and mix to ensure that the end product is the Piece de Resistance and all that hard work is more than worth it.” Max said, "It was going for towards people who don't have enough money to get toys for Christmas, and I think that children really do deserve to have something that they wake up and get and get to play with.”

The young bakers took matters into their own hands, whipping up batches of their signature macarons and selling them to friends, family and neighbors, raising a total of $250.

"My brother is a really good person, and he should do this a lot more often,” said Max.

The Rusty Taco then stepped up to match their donation, doubling the impact of their efforts to $500

Tony Blakeslee the Rusty Taco Manager said "It was incredible. Here's a young man 10 years Here's a young man 10 years old, but donate $250 of his own money."

Clayton Cammack the boy's Dad said, "Wow, I was floored because there's no way we ourselves could donate $250 and he's an amazing kid. He rarely keeps all that money for himself. He's either buying gifts for Max or he's donating to some cause. He's just a really good kid.”

Kent and Max, your heartwarming story serves as an inspiration, reminding us that age is no barrier to making a difference. Your simple act of kindness to countless children will make this Christmas so much sweeter.