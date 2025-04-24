5 things to know for April 24: Coral reefs, Russia-Ukraine, FEMA, Harvard, Uvalde

Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Are you suddenly in the mood to see “Conclave”? You’re not alone. Since Pope Francis died on Monday, viewers have flocked to Amazon Prime Video to watch the film, which won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay and stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow. Although the story is fictional, the movie does offer some insight into the highly secretive voting process the Roman Catholic Church utilizes to choose a new pontiff.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coral reefs

Warming oceans have caused the worst coral reef bleaching event in recorded history. According to a new report, harmful bleaching has grown to include 84% of the ocean’s reefs — and it’s not clear when the crisis will end. Last year was Earth’s hottest year on record and most of that heat went into the oceans. Such high temperatures are deadly to corals, which protect coastlines from erosion and storms. Coral reefs are also known as the “rainforests of the sea” because they support high levels of biodiversity. “We’re looking at something that’s completely changing the face of our planet and the ability of our oceans to sustain lives and livelihoods,” Mark Eakin, corresponding secretary for the International Coral Reef Society, said. Although efforts are underway to conserve and restore coral, scientists say it’s essential that we reduce emissions from burning the fossil fuels that are warming the planet.

2. Russia-Ukraine

Hours after President Donald Trump launched a fresh tirade against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and accused him of harming the peace talks, Russia launched a deadly wave of attacks on Kyiv. Drone and missile strikes killed at least nine people and wounded more than 70 others in the Ukrainian capital early this morning. Rescue teams are still searching for people who are believed to be trapped under the rubble of one home that was destroyed in the blasts. As part of the proposed peace deal to end the war, the US suggested that Ukraine recognize Russian control of Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that was illegally annexed by the Kremlin in 2014. Zelensky said Ukraine could not accept that condition because doing so goes against his country’s constitution. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Zelensky’s position was “very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia.”

3. FEMA

As extreme weather events become increasingly damaging and costly, the Trump administration wants to shift the burden of disaster response from the federal government to the states. Six months after Hurricane Helene, North Carolina is still trying to recover. Four days into his second term, Trump visited the region and promised to help with rebuilding. But on April 1, the CDC team that was planning to travel to the area to survey residents about their recovery needs was fired. The administration also denied Arkansas’ request for federal aid in response to a recent outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes that left more than 40 people dead. Both Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have made it clear they want to eliminate FEMA, which helps people find temporary housing and provides public assistance after natural disasters. In the coming weeks, FEMA is expected to lose about 20% of its full-time staff due to DOGE’s staff reduction efforts.

4. Harvard

The Trump administration’s battle against higher education institutions is being quietly run by a Justice Department-led task force that’s headed by former Fox News personality and civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell. The Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which also includes top Trump official Stephen Miller, as well as representatives from the Departments of Justice, Education, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Treasury and the GSA, allegedly aims to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses. The administration has ordered numerous schools to change their hiring and admission requirements, eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs and alter rules for on-campus protests or face major losses of federal funding. Harvard has resisted these demands and filed a lawsuit claiming the government’s actions violate the First Amendment.

5. Uvalde

The Uvalde City Council has approved a $2 million settlement with the families of the victims from the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas. Three years ago, a teenage gunman stormed into two classrooms, killing 19 children and two teachers, while hundreds of law enforcement officers waited outside. The city also agreed to create a “fitness for duty” standard for police officers, provide better emergency training and erect a permanent memorial to honor the victims. “Nothing can ever make up for the losses and harms these families endured on May 24, 2022, but (the) agreement marks an important step forward in advancing community healing and ensuring our City forever honors the lives we tragically lost and supporting all surviving victims,” Uvalde Mayor Hector Luevano said in a statement.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Simone Biles wins World Sportswoman of the Year

It was the fourth time the Olympic gold medalist gymnast has won the award.

American Music Awards nominees announced

And rapper Kendrick Lamar, who wowed audiences with his Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February, leads the list with 10 nominations, including artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Time to pick your players!

The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight, with the second and third rounds taking place tomorrow and the remaining four rounds happening on Saturday. Fans can watch all of the picks on the NFL Network and ESPN; CNN Sports will also offer live digital coverage.

Concert postponed after Carlos Santana becomes ill

The legendary musician experienced a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital on Tuesday just before a performance in San Antonio. Santana’s representative said the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer “is doing well.”

Pedro Pascal makes statement of solidarity

The star of the hit show “The Last of Us” recently wore a T-shirt to the European premiere of “Thunderbolts*” that said “Protect the dolls.” The slogan is seen as a show of solidarity with trans women, who are affectionately known as “dolls” in the LGBTQ community. The issue is personal for Pascal; his younger sister Lux is a trans actress and model.

IN MEMORIAM

NFL star Steve McMichael dies at 67

The star defensive tackle of the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team played in 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the team’s career sacks list with 92 1/2. McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

TODAY’S NUMBER

59

That’s how many hostages Hamas is still holding captive since it attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 251. On Wednesday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas demanded the release of the remaining hostages and the disarmament of the militant group.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The biggest thing in Canada is we have friends all over the world. How many friends does America have right now?”

— Canadian farmer Peter Hamilton, commenting on President Trump’s calls for annexing Canada. Hamilton said he believes the upcoming national election is a key step for the country to reassert its independence.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Apparently, we’re faster at running — for now

More than 20 two-legged robots recently competed against humans in the world’s first humanoid half-marathon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.