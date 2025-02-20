Green River Eastbound tunnel open after fatal crash

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Eastbound Interstate 80 Tunnel reopened to head-to-head traffic, Thursday, following the deadly multiple-vehicle crash in the westbound Green River Tunnel.

Crews have placed more than 5,000 feet of concrete barrier and added additional traffic control signage and devices to help guide drivers through the area, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

“We are treating it a lot like a typical construction zone on Interstate 80, but with some added safety measures,” WYDOT District 3 Engineer John Eddins said.

Although Interstate 80 traffic will now be routed back through the tunnel, WYDOT officials are saying drivers should still expect delays due to the reduced lane in each direction and lower speeds.

Speeds have been reduced to 35 mph from the crossover at mile marker 90 to the crossover at mile marker 91, with advanced signage to help drivers prepare and navigate the head-to-head lanes. In addition, WYDOT says crews have added screens to the concrete barrier to reduce headlight glare from opposing traffic.

“This will help get interstate traffic moving on the highway again and out of Green River, but congestion will still be a factor,” Eddins said.

Oversized Vehicle Restrictions

WYDOT has implemented a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversized loads permit office for detours. For more info, click HERE.

“WYDOT would like to thank DeBernardi Construction and S & L Industrial for their hard work and quick response in installing all the necessary traffic control so we could get traffic moving on the interstate again,” Eddins said.

Work continues in the westbound tunnel, including clean-up operations, assessments, and evaluations, so motorists are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.