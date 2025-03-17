IDWR public hearings: Eastern Idaho residents invited to provide input on groundwater management

The following is a press release from the Idaho Department of Water Resources:

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) has scheduled five public hearings over the course of three days between March 24th and March 26th in five communities in Eastern Idaho. The purpose of these public hearings is to present information on the proposal to expand the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA) Area of Common Groundwater Supply to include certain tributary basins and to get feedback from water users on the proposal. This action is being proposed due to the impact of groundwater use in ESPA tributary basins on senior surface water users.

The five tributary basins proposed to be included in the ESPA Area of Common Ground Water Supply at this time are the Big Lost Basin (Water District 34), Little Lost Basin (Water District 33), American Falls Basin (Water District 29O), Portneuf Basin (Water District 129) and Raft Basin (Water District 143). More hearings will be held in the future to get feedback from water users in the remaining tributary basins (see map of the tributary basins on page 2).

The five public hearing dates and times are shown below. The public notices are also posted on the Townhall Idaho website.

Monday, March 24:

Big Lost Basin, 1 p.m.

Valley Community Center

3353 3155 North

Moore, ID 83255

Little Lost Basin, 5 p.m.

Howe Community Center

1533 Hwy 33

Howe, ID 83244

Tuesday, March 25:

American Falls Basin, 1 p.m.

Arbon Elementary School

4405 Arbon Valley Highway

Arbon, ID 83212

Portneuf Basin, 6 p.m.

Marsh Valley High School

Performing Arts Center

12655 S Old Hwy 91

Arimo, ID 83214

Wednesday, March 26:

Raft Basin, 11 a.m.

Raft River High School

55 North First West

Malta, ID 83342

Idaho Code § 42-233c was passed in the 2024 legislative session and authorizes the Director of IDWR to expand the ESPA Area of Common Ground Water Supply to include tributary basins that affect the ESPA. Consumptive use of groundwater and surface water in basins tributary to the ESPA reduces inflow to the ESPA and Snake River, and therefore, reduces the water supply needed by senior surface water users reliant on the Snake River and springs emerging from the ESPA, officials said. If the tributary basins are added to the ESPA Area of Common Groundwater Supply, groundwater rights in these tributary basins that do not meet the definition of domestic and stock water as defined under Idaho Code §§ 42-111 and 42-1401A(11) will be subject to priority administration and conjunctive management associated with delivery calls connected to the ESPA Area of Common Ground Water Supply.

For more information, please contact Brian Ragan at IDWR, brian.ragan@idwr.idaho.gov, 208-287-4800.

