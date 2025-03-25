Skip to Content
Chevelle returns to the stage in Mountain America Center 2025 concert lineup

Mountain America Center
today at 10:17 AM
Published 10:28 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Another staple of nineties rock is headed to the Mountain America Center this year. Chevelle has announced their highly anticipated return to the stage with special guests Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society coming to the Mountain America Center on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Various presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, March 28 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.com. For more information, click HERE.

