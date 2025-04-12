Victor Perez dies after being taken off life support
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —Victor Perez, who was shot several times by Pocatello Police, has died after being taken off life support, his family confirms.
The family of Victor Perez, a 17-year-old with autism and cerebral palsy who was shot in a highly controversial officer-involved incident, received heartbreaking news on Friday: Doctors have determined that Victor is brain-dead.
On Saturday morning, members of the Pocatello community came together to support the Perez family in their time of grief.
Members of a candlelight vigil, initially planned for Saturday night, gathered at 9 AM to support the injured teen and his family. The Perez family has told Local News 8 that after the vigil has concluded, they've made the difficult decision to take Victor off life support.
