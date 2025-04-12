Skip to Content
Victor Perez dies after being taken off life support

Victor Perez before an officer-involved shooting on April 5, 2025. Courtesy photo.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —Victor Perez, who was shot several times by Pocatello Police, has died after being taken off life support, his family confirms.

The family of Victor Perez, a 17-year-old with autism and cerebral palsy who was shot in a highly controversial officer-involved incident, received heartbreaking news on Friday: Doctors have determined that Victor is brain-dead.

On Saturday morning, members of the Pocatello community came together to support the Perez family in their time of grief.

Members of a candlelight vigil, initially planned for Saturday night, gathered at 9 AM to support the injured teen and his family. The Perez family has told Local News 8 that after the vigil has concluded, they've made the difficult decision to take Victor off life support.

Even though they were wishing for a miracle, a Pocatello family received devastating news from doctors about 17-year-old Victor Perez on Friday.

