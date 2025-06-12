Skip to Content
BOLO: Teton County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen Nissan Frontier and suspect

today at 5:20 PM
JACKSON, WYO (KIFI) — The Teton County Sheriff's Office has issued an urgent "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert for a man suspected of stealing a 2006 dark gray Nissan Frontier. The vehicle was last seen yesterday, June 11, at approximately 6:30 PM. Details of the theft and photos of the suspect were shared via the agency's Facebook page.

In photos released by the Sheriff's Office, the suspect appears to be a white male with a short, well-kept beard. He appears to be wearing a dark hoodie and a baseball cap with sunglasses on top, and carrying a backpack.

The stolen Nissan Frontier is easily identifiable with its Wyoming truck plate 22-1713, a gray bumper sticker reading "Backcountry Sports," and a large bike rack attached to the hitch.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to contact Deputy Erik Elizondo directly at (307) 231-5900. Details of the theft and suspect description were shared via the agency's Facebook page.

