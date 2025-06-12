Woman faces DUI charges after destructive Rexburg hit-and-run

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A woman is in custody facing DUI charges after allegedly causing significant property damage and fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Rexburg Police responded to the incident on North 2nd East, where security video and evidence at the scene revealed a chaotic path of destruction. According to a Rexburg Police Facebook post, the suspect vehicle reportedly drove "into a private field, ran over a small tree, narrowly missed a power pole, went airborne into an embankment, and then got back on the road."

Officers found the suspect's vehicle, which had obvious front-end damage and grass protruding from it, several blocks away in a parking lot. The driver, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and unresponsive, with the car still in drive. Police reportedly strategically blocked the vehicle to prevent her from escaping or losing control of the vehicle before safely waking the driver.

As she woke up, the woman's car reportedly lurched forward, striking a patrol car. Fortunately, the police vehicle reportedly sustained only minor damage thanks to the car bumper.

The officers observed multiple signs of drug impairment, including slow responses, constricted pupils, and difficulty with motor skills. After a precautionary hospital visit, police say she was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of drug DUI.

Rexburg Police emphasized the importance of public safety and acknowledged the difficulties of drug addiction, stating in their post, "We understand that there is more to every story, often with very difficult issues involving addiction, substance abuse, and other hard topics. However, we also recognize the importance in getting dangerous drivers like this off the street to protect the public."

The department urged all drivers to remain vigilant and report any suspected impaired drivers to 911.