Perez family and lawyers to hold press conference ahead of Truth and Reconciliation town hall

today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:44 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Perez family and their San Francisco-based legal team will hold the press conference on June 26th to discuss the filing of a lawsuit and their request for independent investigations in the shooting death of Pocatello teen Victor Perez, who was shot nine times by Pocatello police on April 5th.

They will also talk about the upcoming Truth and Reconciliation town hall meeting.

That meeting will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. To  5:00 p.m. At the Pond Student Union building on the Idaho State University campus. The town hall meeting is open to the public.

During the meeting, several speakers, including national and local attorneys, as well as mediators and certified healing practitioners, will hold workshops and talk to people who attend.

Truth and Reconciliation Town Hall Speakers:

  • John Burris - Civil Rights Attorney
  • Jennifer Call - Local Attorney on the case
  • Carmilita Yupe - Community Activist
  • Kyla Mitsunaga - Family Conciliation Facilitator
  • Alice Shikina - Moderator/ ADR and Mediation Specialist
  • Desere Rowley - Community Activist and Tribal Member

The conference will allow Pocatello citizens and members of the Fort Hall reservation to voice concerns regarding the Victor Perez shooting, as well as any other community-related issues. Another goal of the conference is to match attorneys with citizens and reservation members who need representation.

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

