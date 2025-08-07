Skip to Content
Deputies arrest owner of "Williams Tax Service/Chester Payroll" for alleged financial fraud

Junell Williams
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Junell Williams
today at 11:51 AM
Published 12:04 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — On Wednesday, August 7, Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Junell Williams for allegedly defrauding clients of her businesses, "Williams Tax Service" and "Chester Payroll." She has been booked into the Fremont County Jail, facing the charges of Grand Theft and 52 counts of Computer Fraud.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who believes they may be a victim or know of a victim of these alleged crimes to contact Detective Overton at hoverton@co.fremont.id.us. For more information or to contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, click HERE.

News Team

