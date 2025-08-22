Three men in East Idaho arrested for child exploitation charges

EAST IDAHO (KIFI) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today that investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit have arrested three men in East Idaho this week for alleged sexual exploitation of children.

The individuals arrested and their respective charges are as follows:

Nathan Selig, 43: Charged with six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Rusty Harris, 55: Charged with ten counts of possession of child exploitive material.

Matthew Dudley, 38: Charged with ten counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Attorney General's ICAC Unit also assisted the Meridian Police Department with a fourth, separate arrest.

“The professional dedication and investigative excellence our ICAC team showed this week proves we've built Idaho's strongest defense against those who target children in our state,” stated Attorney General Labrador in a release. “I'm grateful to every officer and agent who assisted in these arrests, your partnership makes Idaho families safer, working together to protect our the most vulnerable from exploitation.”

The arrests were made through collaborative efforts with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Pocatello Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Anyone with information about the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

For more information and resources on online child safety, parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can visit ICACIdaho.org.