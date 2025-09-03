Eastern Idaho fire restrictions lifted as wildfire season draws to a close

The following is a news release from the US Forest Service Caribou-Targhee National Forest:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —As the threat of wildfire danger has lessened over the past week, state and federal land management agencies will rescind Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on lands within the Eastern Idaho Fire Restriction Area effective September 4, 2025, at 12:01 a.m.

These restrictions were put into effect on August 7 when fire danger and burning conditions were unusually high. Current conditions no longer meet the necessary criteria outlined in the Idaho State Fire Restrictions Plan to remain in Stang 1 Fire Restrictions.

Visitors are reminded to continue to be careful when recreating on public lands. Although fire restrictions are rescinded, fire season is not over and there is still a threat of human caused wildfires. One of the leading causes of fall season wildfires in eastern Idaho is abandoned warming fires left in remote locations. Now is not the time to become complacent.

Follow these tips to help prevent wildfire:

NEVER leave a campfire unattended

Always keep water and a shovel near your fire

Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave

Fireworks and exploding targets are not allowed on federal or state land

Burn bans and fire prevention orders may still be in place in some areas. Burn bans pertain to controlled burning activities such as debris burning, slash burning, or agricultural burning, and require a fire safety burn permit from Idaho Department of Lands. Visit http://burnpermits.idaho.gov/ for more information.