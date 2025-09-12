Pocatello Police warn of rise in AI-powered virtual kidnapping scams

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Police Department is urging residents to be on high alert following a recent increase in virtual kidnapping and ransom scams. The department has reportedly received three reports of a scammer using a local phone number to contact victims.

According to a press release, a male suspect has been falsely claiming to be part of a criminal cartel. The scammer threatens to have kidnapped a juvenile family member and demands a ransom payment. The department has confirmed that these threats are "entirely false" and no kidnappings have occurred.

Police have determined that the scammers are leveraging AI technology to make their threats more convincing. Scammers can use AI to create highly realistic fake images, videos, and even audio recordings that mimic a victim's voice, making the fabricated situation feel terrifyingly real.

If you get a call like this, the Pocatello Police Department outlines two crucial steps:

Do not send money or share personal information. Contact the Pocatello Police Department immediately at 208-234-6100.

The PPD is actively working to trace the phone numbers used in these cases. They are urging citizens to stay vigilant, be skeptical of urgent requests for money, and share this information with friends and family to prevent others from becoming victims.