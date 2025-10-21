ACLU/Idaho Democrats denounce ‘military-style’ Wilder raid as DHS and Governor Little defend arrests

IDAHO (KIFI) — The Department of Homeland Security is defending a large-scale operation in Wilder, Idaho, over the weekend that resulted in the arrest of 105 individuals on immigration and criminal charges. The raid targeted an alleged illegal horse-racing, animal fighting, and gambling operation and has drawn sharp criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and the Idaho Democratic Party.

The raid took place while a public horse racing event was in progress, with a large crowd in attendance, according to a report by KIVI. Eyewitnesses reported a significant law enforcement presence, noting that several officers were wearing masks, stating that ICE detained a larger number of people than the FBI during the operation.

Tuesday, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin released a written statement confirming the operation and its focus.

“Over the weekend, ICE dismantled an illegal horse-racing, animal fighting, and a gambling enterprise operation …,” McLaughlin stated. “As part of the operation, ICE law enforcement officers arrested 105 illegal aliens. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are dismantling criminal networks in the United States.”

ACLU of Idaho Denounces Arrests

In the wake of the arrests, the operation has sparked a torrent of online speculation regarding legal and civil rights concerns.

On Monday, the ACLU of Idaho held a press conference to publicly denounce the raid.

“The government came in full force, military-style, helicopters, drones and arrested and handcuffed, everyone … including children,” ACLU of Idaho Executive Director Leo Morales told journalists, as reported by the Idaho Capital Sun. “No person, no Idahoan, no American should ever accept whenever a government does this to its own people.”

In a written statement, Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea called the action in Wilder "government overreach at its worst."

"Hundreds of agents descended on a small community, zip-tied adults and minors, fired rubber bullets into a peaceful crowd, and separated children from their parents, all over an alleged unlicensed betting operation involving only a handful of people," said Necochea. Those few could have been arrested directly. The vast majority of those detained had nothing to do with the alleged crime. It was inhumane, unnecessary, and dangerous."

Necochea also criticized Governor Little’s backing of the Idaho State Police (ISP) partnership with ICE under the 287(g) program, which allows state and local law enforcement to perform certain federal immigration functions.

"Governor Little promised that coordination with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and state police would focus on criminals. Instead, innocent families, including U.S. citizens and children, were targeted and traumatized," she added. "The Trump regime's reckless approach to immigration closes legal pathways and punishes law-abiding people, tearing families apart for no purpose other than fear and control... If the government can treat families like this in Wilder, what stops them from doing it anywhere else?"

Governor Brad Little issued a written statement Tuesday supporting the action by DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Illegal gambling operations involving animals often accompany drug trafficking, animal abuse, illegal weapons trafficking, and large sums of money that end up in the hands of cartel bosses,” Governor Little said.

The Governor also confirmed the state's involvement, noting, “The State of Idaho provided support in the service of a warrant issued by a federal judge in connection with the illegal activities taking place in Wilder.”

The release by the Governor's office also clarified that the operation was the culmination of a month-long investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in coordination with the Treasure Valley Metro Violence Crime and Gang Task Force. The Governor's office also confirmed that of the 105 people taken into custody, none of whom were children.