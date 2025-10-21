Nampa man arrested on felony child exploitation charges after swift multi-agency investigation

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A Nampa man is now in custody, facing multiple felony charges related to the production and distribution of child pornography.

Tuesday, October 14, investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, along with officers from multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested 25-year-old Steven Vasquez of Nampa for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Details of the Investigation and Arrest

The multi-agency investigation began on Monday, October 13, as the Idaho ICAC Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report, submitted by Snapchat, indicated “newly produced and/or homemade content,” suggesting recent hands-on sexual abuse of a child, according to Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador's office.

The ICAC Task Force worked swiftly to identify the child victim, working alongside investigators with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Nampa Police, School Resource Officers from the Middleton Police Department, and the FBI. This coordinated effort and quick response led to Vasquez's arrest the following day.

"Our ICAC investigators acted within 24 hours to stop alleged ongoing abuse and protect a child," said Attorney General Labrador. "Swift action by our growing statewide network of law enforcement partners makes Idaho safer for children. We will continue working relentlessly with every agency committed to defending our most vulnerable from those who would exploit them."

Charges and How to Report Child Exploitation

Vasquez was subsequently charged with 6 counts of production of child sexual exploitation material and 6 counts of distribution of child sexual exploitation material. His bond has been set at $2 million.



Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is strongly encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678.

