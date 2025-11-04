Rexburg Police nab suspected tagger who targeted 35+ local businesses in vandalism spree

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — After a multi-month tagging spree targeting local businesses, the Rexburg Police Department announced Tuesday morning, November 4th, that the suspected vandal is now in custody.

The alleged tagger was taken into custody on Monday, November 3rd, and has been charged with felony Malicious Injury to Property. The arrest concludes an investigation spanning the last three months, during which the tagger allegedly defaced more than an estimated 35 local businesses, causing significant damage and frustration to property owners.

Following the arrest, the RPD took to social media to thank the community for its help in finding the suspected tagger.

"With the public's help, Rexburg Police were able to identify and obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect in the numerous recent 'domo' graffiti cases which have been reported throughout town," the department wrote on Facebook. "Along with the many businesses and individuals who were victims, we want to thank everyone who gave us tips and helped identify this individual."

Police have not released the name of the individual at this time, pending further investigation. RPD says additional details may be released as they become available.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.