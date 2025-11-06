Kohberger attorneys fight victim funeral costs; Judge questions ‘no income’ claim

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorneys for convicted killer Bryan Kohberger were back in court Wednesday, challenging a request to pay for the urns and part of the funeral expenses of his victims.

Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison this summer, after pleading guilty to the 2023 murders in Moscow. As part of his plea deal, he was ordered to pay nearly $29,000 in restitution to the victims' families. But now, two families are asking for an additional $3,000 to cover the cost of urns.

During yesterday’s hearing, his attorney, Elisa Massoth, claimed Kohberger can't afford it — not even the original amount, arguing that he had no potential future income. Judge Steven Hippler wasn’t buying it, pointing out that Kohberger received a "five-figure" sum in donations to his jail fund from family and supporters.

While Kohberger's lawyer countered that the inmate would never be able to profit from any book or movie deal because Idaho law "specifically precludes that," Judge Hippler pointed out that's not how the law works. Idaho Code allows the Idaho Treasurer's Office to collect any money a convict receives from a book or movie deal and earmark that money to cover debts to the victim's families.

Judge Hippler did not issue a decision that day, but said he would file a written ruling on the docket. Kohberger did not appear for the remote hearing.