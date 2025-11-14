“This is a Nightmare”: Goncalves Family/Moscow community denounces Lifetime movie based on Idaho Murders

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A planned Lifetime movie based on the murders of four University of Idaho college students by Bryan Kohberger has been met with a wave of online backlash. The Idaho community and the victims' families have strongly denounced the film, arguing it exploits their trauma for commercial gain.

In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, Bryan Kohberger entered an off-campus King Road home near the University of Idaho in Moscow. He brutally stabbed and murdered four students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Earlier this year, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders in a deal to avoid the death penalty, and he was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lifetime Announces "The Idaho Murders"

As originally reported by Deadline, the Lifetime network is adding a new film to its controversial “Ripped From the Headlines” series, with the working title The Idaho Murders. According to IMDb, Miles Merry (Untamed) has been cast in the role of Bryan Kohberger, with a slate of other actors set to portray the victims.

The film's synopsis, provided by IMDb, states: "After four University of Idaho students are brutally murdered in their off-campus home, detectives race against time to identify the killer, uncovering chilling clues that lead to Bryan Kohberger, a quiet criminology PhD student."

Victims' Families Condemn the Film

The announcement of the project was met with immediate and fierce public condemnation. The family of victim Kaylee Goncalves publicly expressed their grief and anger in a deeply emotional post on Facebook.

"With everything that our family has been through, it's hard to fathom that people are now making a movie," wrote the Goncalves family. "This is a nightmare for us. We do not want Kaylee being portrayed in a slasher film. They are not characters, they are REAL people. It's heartbreaking. It's embarrassing, and Kaylee would not want this. I wish people would just stop.

"Please, we just want it all to stop. I don't think people realize how hard this is for our family. It's November 4th. The days are tightening around us. It gets harder and harder to breathe. There's no relief from the pain, that radiates through your entire body. We are doing our best just to try to get through these days."

Community Organizes Online Petition to Stop the Film

Shortly after the film was announced, members of the greater Idaho community initiated an online petition to stop the production, accusing Lifetime of exploiting trauma for commercial gain.

Emily Leontiy, the petition's organizer, argues that creating a film about this tragic event not only disrespects the memory of the victims but also causes immense pain to their families and friends who are still grappling with their loss.

"Turning their harrowing story into a movie risks sensationalizing their deaths and undermines the gravity of the loss experienced by their loved ones and communities," wrote Leontiy. While Leontiy did not know the victims personally, she writes that the announcement has stirred deep emotions within her community and countless others.

As of Friday, November 14, just one day after the third anniversary of the horrific crime, the petition has already garnered over 14,000 signatures urging Lifetime to cease production immediately. The Goncalves family shared the petition in a separate post, encouraging people to sign.

