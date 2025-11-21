Skip to Content
Bonneville County man arrested on Felony Rape charges of 16-year-old

Jose Luis Silvas
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
Jose Luis Silvas
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:31 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 27-year-old Bonneville County man, Jose Luis Silvas, was arrested yesterday morning, November 20, 2025, and is facing a Felony Rape charge after being allegedly caught in the act of having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded rapidly to a Rape in progress report at a home along 3750 E. shortly after 6:00 a.m. The original caller, who reported the incident, informed deputies they had walked into a bedroom and witnessed Silvas in the act with the minor.

While investigators learned the girl had allegedly consented to the sexual contact, due to her age (16), the contact falls under Idaho's statutory definition of rape.

Silvas was taken into custody on the scene and subsequently transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on the Felony Rape charge.

BCSO says Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, and no further information is available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

