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Over 300 Idaho Airmen deployed to bolster U.S. forces in the Middle East

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Published 4:34 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of members of the Idaho Air National Guard have been deployed to the Middle East to bolster U.S. Central Command operations as part of the Department of War’s Operation Epic Fury.

According to an official news release, more than 300 Airmen and a fleet of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 124th Fighter Wing departed on March 29. The 124th Fighter Wing is no stranger to deployment, having supported combat operations across Southwest Asia — including Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in 2020, the division's largest deployment to date.

In a statement following the departure, Idaho Governor Brad Little praised the unit’s readiness and resilience.

“This deployment exemplifies the extraordinary commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its dedicated members, alongside the unwavering support of their families, state and local leaders, neighbors, and employers,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little. “Idaho’s National Guardsmen continue to inspire patriotism and gratitude through their service, and this mission adds a new chapter to the proud tradition of safeguarding our nation.”

Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, Adjutant General of Idaho, emphasized the unit's discipline and preparedness.

“Discipline, preparedness, and perseverance underpin the lethality these warriors bring to the war fight,” said Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, Adjutant General of Idaho and Commanding General, Idaho National Guard. “Readiness and relevance are our strengths, whether performing our state mission here at home or our federal mission abroad. The 124th has a legacy of service to our state and nation, and this mission further cements our commitment to protecting the United States of America and securing our interests around the globe.”

Officials have not confirmed how long the deployment will last, stating that lengths vary depending on the needs of the U.S. Air Force and mission requirements from combatant commands.

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