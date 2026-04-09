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Ford recalls 420,000 Trucks and SUVs over failing windshield wipers

MGN
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Published 10:14 AM

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 420,000 vehicles due to a defect with the windshield wiper arms.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns that the windshield wiper arms may break, potentially leaving drivers blinded during a storm.

The recall includes certain Ford Super Duty trucks, Expeditions, and Lincoln Navigators from model years 2021 to 2023. Ford has confirmed that all licensed dealers will inspect and replace the wiper arms as necessary, free of charge.

Owners are expected to receive notification letters starting next week, around April 13, 2026.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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