First flu death of season recorded in Utah

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah health officials have confirmed the state's first flu death this season.

Southwest Utah Public Health Department officials say the person was under the age of 65 and lived in one of the five counties in its district, which includes Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane and Washington.

Officials did not release additional information out of privacy concerns.

Another 172 people have been hospitalized in what officials are calling a moderate flu season so far.

A Salt Lake County Health Department official says there has been a high number of cases of Influenza B, which typically isn't seen until the end of the season.