Small plane crashes in Utah neighborhood, killing pilot

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed in a Utah neighborhood, killing the pilot as the aircraft narrowly avoided hitting any townhomes.

Roy police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said the 64-year-old pilot was making a short flight from Bountiful to Ogden in a twin-engine Cessna Wednesday but crashed in the city of Roy about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

A federal Aviation Administration spokesman says preliminary information shows the Cessna 310 crashed about half a mile short of a runway.

The cause was not immediately known.