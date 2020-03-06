Utah House passes new requirements for abortion providers

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Abortion clinics would be required to cremate fetal remains and women would have to get an ultrasound before the procedure under proposals that passed the Utah House this week.

Some objected that the new rules would erode access to abortion.

The ultrasound bill requiring a technician to display images and make the fetal heartbeat audible for each woman passed Thursday, the day after passage of a proposal mandating abortion providers cremate or bury fetal remains.

Both now go to the Senate. Lawmakers are also separately considering a complete abortion ban this year, with some exceptions, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.