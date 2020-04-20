Utah agency to stop texting Amber Alerts to cellphones

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Utah Department of Public Safety announced Sunday that it will stop texting Amber Alerts to cellphones after an alert was sent that did not have the required information.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the alert sent Sunday was the third one that lacked basic details about the search for a missing person.

The department says it will continue to issue Amber Alerts through direct messages to law enforcement, news media, social media and to the https://alert.utah.gov/ website.