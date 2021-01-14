Park ranger rescues man from submerged truck in Utah

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A park ranger has saved the life of an 80-year-old man who was drowning in a submerged vehicle by smashing through the truck's window and pulling the fisherman out to safety.

Utah State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez said Dylan Urban was called to the lake when witnesses reported the fisherman drove backward into the lake after loading his boat onto the trailer behind his truck, KUTV-TV reported.

Chavez said witnesses asked the man if he needed help and he told them to call 911.

Urban responded to the call and saw the truck submerged, authorities said, adding that he used a hatchet to break the rear window and grab the fisherman out of the vehicle. He then performed CPR, got a pulse and kept the man stable until other emergency personnel arrived, authorities said.

The man, who remained unidentified, was taken by air to a St. George hospital, authorities said. No further information was immediately made available.