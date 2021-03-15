4 skiers rescued after getting caught in Utah avalanche

Utah

ALPINE, Utah (AP) - Four men who were caught in an avalanche while skiing in the mountains of north-central Utah were rescued on Sunday, authorities said. No one was buried.

Both victims are off the mountain. One taken by ambulance to @IntermtnMedCtr and the other going by private vehicle. Other two skiers sustained minor injuries. @UtahDPS Tactical Flight Officer and @UACwasatch expert also now off the mountain. pic.twitter.com/8NJ6Ci2GOR — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) March 15, 2021

Utah County Sgt. Spencer Cannon said two of the men had leg injuries that required medical attention, including one man who was taken by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

Cannon said the other skier was off the mountain, but could not confirm if he was taken to the hospital.

"Other two skiers sustained minor injuries," the Utah County sheriff's office said Sunday in a post on Twitter.

The men, all in their 20s, were not identified by name. The sheriff's office also said that a tactical flight officer with the Utah Department of Public Safety and an expert with the Utah Avalanche Center were also off the mountain.

It was not immediately known what triggered the avalanche.

"We are grateful to work alongside Lifeflight and our other partners as we responded to an avalanche today near Pfeifferhorn Peak," the Lone Peak Fire District said.