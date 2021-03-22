Utah SWAT member driving to standoff hits, kills BYU student

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah County sheriff's SWAT team member driving to a standoff hit and killed a BYU student, authorities said.

Utah County sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon confirmed Thursday that a SWAT employee at the sheriff's office T-boned and killed Joseph Spencer, 22, as the college student was pulling out of a Taco Bell.

The SWAT team member had been driving his personal pickup truck to respond to an incident Tuesday in Pleasant Grove where a man with a gun was barricaded in a house and fired shots, police said.

Provo police and the Officer Involved Critical Incident Team are investigating the car crash. The name of the sheriff's deputy, who has been placed on paid leave, was not released, the Deseret News reported.