Judge schedules trial in 2016 death of Utah inmate

Utah

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a trial over whether a Utah county is liable for civil damages after an inmate bled to death in a jail cell in 2016.

U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish in Salt Lake City set a trial start date of Jan. 24, 2022 for a civil rights lawsuit filed by the mother of Heather Miller, who died at a Davis County Jail.

The lawsuit says jail nurse Marvin Anderson failed to check Miller’s vital signs after Miller fell from a jail bunk and split her spleen.

The lawsuit says Miller was only given Tylenol and moved to another cell before she died.