Utah State lights rainbow display to support students at BYU

Utah

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Students at Utah State University illuminated the base of the campus’ iconic Old Main building in Logan with rainbow lights on Tuesday in support of LGBTQ students at Brigham Young University in Provo.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the colorful display mimicked the lighting on the “Y” on a mountain overlooking Brigham Young last month that was in support of students being welcomed at the private, religious school.

Utah State Inclusion Center intern Cameron Moellendorf said students wanted to light up their campus in the same way to show their support for the BYU family.

Moellendorf said about 200 students participated.