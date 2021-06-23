Salt Lake City issues fireworks ban amid historic drought

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has issued a fireworks ban as drought conditions worsen throughout the state.

Democratic Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Tuesday the ban covers fireworks, including smoke bombs and sparklers.

Mendenhall also issued an open burning ban that prohibits people from starting any fires outside.

The fireworks ban comes as Utah experiences its worst drought in decades.

Fireworks are currently banned on all state and unincorporated business lands, but Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he does not have the legal authority to enact a statewide ban.

Republican legislative leaders have encouraged local governments to implement their own restrictions.