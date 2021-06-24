Police chief settles with Utah city for $70k

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The police chief of the Salt Lake City suburb of Cottonwood Heights has been paid a $70,000 settlement after filing a lawsuit claiming the city had planned to wrongfully terminate him.

KUTV reports the money came from the Utah Local Government Trust, which is funded by premiums made by cities to settle claims, among other issues.

An attorney for Chief Robby Russo said the legal fight had gotten expensive and the settlement makes sense.

A councilwoman he sued alongside the city has denied the allegations and is continuing to pursue her own claims.

The city declined to comment.