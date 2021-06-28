As drought deepens, reports of water misuse in Ogden rise

Utah

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Reports suspected water waste are keeping Ogden's conservation coordinator busy this summer.

Since Ogden declared a water shortage on June 4 and called for increased water conservation, Matt Haack says the complaints have surpassed 200.

The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports that’s more than the 100-150 that had been reported between implementation of the city’s online water-waste reporting form back in 2017 and the June 4 declaration.

Most people he visits are receptive.

So far the city hasn’t issued any fines.

They instead focus on education and providing information.