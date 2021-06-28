Plane hits unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing pilot

Utah

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A small airplane crashed into an unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing the pilot.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in North Logan.

North Park Police say nobody was in the house at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane involved was a two-seat SeaRey LSX, which is an amphibian kit plane.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash, which happened a few miles east of the Logan-Cache Airport.

The victim's name has not been released.