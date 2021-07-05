Man arrested on suspicion of murder in woman’s death

Utah

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the death of a Sandy woman whose body was discovered along a riverbank after had been reported missing.

Sandy Police said Monday William O’Reilly was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated murder, desecration of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

Police say the 75-year-old O’Reilly is an acquaintance of 53-year-old Masako Kenley.

It was unknown if had an attorney.

He was in jail Monday afternoon.

She and her husband have four children.