The Tabernacle Choir returns to Temple Square

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - For more than 150 years, the Salt Lake Tabernacle — and since 2000, the Conference Center — have been the Temple Square venues for live events for visitors from around the world.

All events were temporarily halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, The Tabernacle Choir organization announced the return of daily organ recitals, weekly Choir and Bell ensemble rehearsals and Music & the Spoken Word broadcasts to Temple Square.

Daily Organ Recitals on Temple Square

The daily organ recitals, a century-long tradition, will resume on Monday, July 19, and will be open to the public in the Tabernacle (Monday through Saturday at 12:00 noon mountain time; Sunday at 2:00 p.m. mountain time). The new Temple Square organ tradition, Piping Up! Organ Concerts at Temple Square, will continue to stream every Wednesday at 12:00 noon on The Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube, Facebook, and website home page, and on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Phased Opening of Choir, Orchestra and Bells Events

The Tabernacle Choir will begin rehearsals at the end of August, with the Bells at Temple Square starting a week later. All rehearsals and broadcasts will be closed to the public until the second week in October.

8/26 (Thurs.) Choir Rehearsals on Thursday nights 9/1 (Wed.) Bells Rehearsals on Wednesday nights 9/19 (Sun.) Choir/Orchestra First live broadcast of Music & the Spoken Word 10/2-3 (Sat., Sun.) Choir Choir will sing at three general conference sessions

Rehearsals and Broadcasts

(Open to the Public)

10/6 (Wed.) Bells Wednesday night rehearsals will open to the public 10/7 (Thurs.) Choir/Orchestra Thursday night rehearsals will open to the public 10/10 (Sun.) Choir/Orchestra Music & the Spoken Word broadcasts will open to the public

Christmas 2021

The Choir is hopeful that a live Christmas concert can be presented in the Conference Center in December 2021. Arrangements are still pending; with a successful outcome, details will be confirmed at a later date.

The PBS and BYUtv Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir special is well underway. This year’s broadcast and new CD, DVD and book products will also be offered at Christmas. Details will be announced in mid-September.