Drought contributing to more cougar sightings, police say

Utah

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Police say the drought gripping the West is contributing to an increased number of mountain lion sightings in Utah.

Police tell Fox13 it appears cougars are being forced into more populated areas to get enough water to drink.

Two hikers say they were hiking on a trail near Draper when they encountered a cougar about six feet away.

The women scooped up their small dog and backed away slowly down the trail as the big cat tracked them.

They got away safely, following guidelines to make themselves look big and not run away from mountain lions.