Dozens gather in Utah to back Britney Spears in court fight

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Salt Lake City Wednesday to support pop star Britney Spears during a court battle over her conservatorship.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports more than 50 people came to the Utah Capitol grounds, part of a nationwide protest over the treatment of Spears.

She lost the right to manage her estate in 2008 and now wants to be released from the oversight of her father Jamie, who controls her assets.

Free Britney Utah founder Shannon Egan says she was motivated to support the movement because of discrimination she experienced in her own life.