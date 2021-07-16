3 injured after train derails on flooded tracks in Utah

Utah

LUND, Utah (AP) — Authorities say three workers onboard a freight train were injured when it derailed while crossing tracks covered with water in a remote part of southern Utah Thursday night.

The train tipped on its side after derailing near Lund.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the workers climbed out on top of the tilted locomotive, but were trapped there because of flooding.

Emergency crews weren't able to get to the train until about three hours later because of the conditions but were eventually able to take the workers to the hospital.

Two were in good condition and the other was in stable.