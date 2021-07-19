Skip to Content
Utah
Man falls to death hiking Provo Canyon with 9-year-old boy

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A sheriff's office says a Utah man fell to his death near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

He'd been hiking with a 9-year-old boy, the son of his fiancee, who came down the mountain on his own.

The boy's mother called for help on Saturday, saying she could see her son from below, crying and alone.

Utah County search and rescuers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter crew responded.

They found the body of 40-year-old Adrian Vanderklis of Roosevelt at an elevation of about 5,800 feet on a nearly vertical slope as night fell.  

His body was recovered on Sunday.

Associated Press

