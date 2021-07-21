Utah sheriff to hold active-shooter training for teachers

Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The Utah County sheriff is offering an active-shooter training for teachers and it has filled up long before its start date.

The Daily Herald reports trainers at the Teachers Academy include police, self-defense trainers and medical professionals.

The training lasts 20 hours.

Topics covered include emergency medical techniques, weapons familiarization, de-escalation, self-defense and live range-shooting.

Sheriff Sheriff Mike Smith says the class is designed to teach people how to act in critical incidents and save lives.

This is the third Teachers Academy class held since 2019.

The 30 slots are now full, though the office is accepting waitlist sign ups.