Boa constrictor accidentally freed found month later in Utah
TOOELE, Utah (AP) — A boa constrictor accidentally freed from its container in Utah has been found a month after it went missing.
KSL TV reports the snake’s owner contacted police Wednesday and said the 8-foot-long reptile was found near a deep freezer in his home.
The owner told officers he believed the snake may have been there for a while.
The snake was reported missing on July 2 after it was accidentally freed from its container in Tooele.
Animal control officers were called after contractors who were removing old windows in the home knocked over the reptile’s container.
Comments