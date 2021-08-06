Boa constrictor accidentally freed found month later in Utah

Utah

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — A boa constrictor accidentally freed from its container in Utah has been found a month after it went missing.

KSL TV reports the snake’s owner contacted police Wednesday and said the 8-foot-long reptile was found near a deep freezer in his home.

The owner told officers he believed the snake may have been there for a while.

The snake was reported missing on July 2 after it was accidentally freed from its container in Tooele.

Animal control officers were called after contractors who were removing old windows in the home knocked over the reptile’s container.