After pandemic changes, some re-examining the bar exam

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The pandemic changed how Utah law graduates were admitted to the bar in 2020.

KUER reports the state supreme court allowed graduates to practice law without taking the exam.

They instead needed to complete law school and work a certain number of hours under a licensed attorney.

The state has since gone back to requiring a bar exam. In another new step it's been administered remotely.

The changes have opened up longstanding questions about the bar exam and how well it measures a graduates’ competency.

Now, groups of legal experts in Utah and around the country are looking at alternatives.