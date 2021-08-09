Investigation stalls into racist graffiti found in Logan

Utah

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Three weeks after graffiti laden with Nazi symbols, codes and slogans appeared in a Logan High School parking lot, the local police investigation appears to have stalled.

Police tell the Herald Journal the case is still open, but there’s no new information coming in.

Investigators could see figures in the parking lot on surveillance footage but no identifying features.

Requests for information from residents have so far likewise failed to turn up identifying details.