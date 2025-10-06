Skip to Content
Utah

Thousands attend viewing for President Russell M. Nelson

Thousands of men, women and children travel to the Conference Center on Temple Square on Monday, October 6, 2025, to pay their respects to President Russell M. Nelson, 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
Thousands of men, women and children travel to the Conference Center on Temple Square on Monday, October 6, 2025, to pay their respects to President Russell M. Nelson, 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
By
today at 4:09 PM
Published 4:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - Thousands of mourners are bidding farewell to President Russell M. Nelson.

Crowds lined up at the Conference Center to pay respects to the late church president. According the church, Nelson's body is lying in repose in an open casket in the Hall of the Prophets on the Conference Center's third floor. Bronze busts of each of the Church's presidents line the walls of the Hall.

“It felt very sacred being able to pay my respects to the prophet, a man that we look up to so highly,” said Alan Johnson, 24, who taught the words of President Nelson while he served as a full-time missionary in New Jersey.

President Nelson was the 17th president to lead the church. He passed away on Sept. 27 at age 101.

President Nelson’s funeral will be held in the Conference Center on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 12 p.m. MDT.

You can watch the funeral live on Local News 8 - Channel 8.1.

Rosalie Ringwood, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, and her daughter pay their respects to the beloved leader in the Hall of the Prophets in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Monday, October 6, 2025. The 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
A bust of President Russell M. Nelson, 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on display in the Hall of the Prophets in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Monday, October 6, 2025. Thousands of men, women and children traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, to pay their respects to the beloved leader, who passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
Thousands of men, women and children travel to the Conference Center on Temple Square on Monday, October 6, 2025, to pay their respects to President Russell M. Nelson, 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
Families pay their respects to the late President Russell M. Nelson in the Hall of the Prophets in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Monday, October 6, 2025. The beloved 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
Family members of President Russell M. Nelson, including daughter Sylvia Webster and son-in-law David Webster, pay their respects to the beloved leader in the Hall of the Prophets in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Monday, October 6, 2025. The 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
Family members of President Russell M. Nelson look on as thousands of men, women and children gather in the Hall of the Prophets in the Conference Center on Temple Square to pay their respects to the beloved leader on Monday, October 6, 2025. The 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
Woman wipes away her tears while paying her respects to the late President Russell M. Nelson in the Hall of the Prophets in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Monday, October 6, 2025. The beloved 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 101.
Curtis Jackson

