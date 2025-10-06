Thousands attend viewing for President Russell M. Nelson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - Thousands of mourners are bidding farewell to President Russell M. Nelson.

Crowds lined up at the Conference Center to pay respects to the late church president. According the church, Nelson's body is lying in repose in an open casket in the Hall of the Prophets on the Conference Center's third floor. Bronze busts of each of the Church's presidents line the walls of the Hall.

“It felt very sacred being able to pay my respects to the prophet, a man that we look up to so highly,” said Alan Johnson, 24, who taught the words of President Nelson while he served as a full-time missionary in New Jersey.

President Nelson was the 17th president to lead the church. He passed away on Sept. 27 at age 101.

President Nelson’s funeral will be held in the Conference Center on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 12 p.m. MDT.

You can watch the funeral live on Local News 8 - Channel 8.1.