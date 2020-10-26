3 probation officers honored for saving victim’s life

We See You

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- The Idaho Department of Corrections for Bonneville County honored 3 officers with a rare and prestigious honor known as The Silver Cross Award.

The men earned the award when they administered Nasal Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to a person under supervision who was overdosing from opiate-based substances.

The Silver Cross Award is presented to individuals that have demonstrated an act of courage resulting in life-saving measures.

Monday afternoon, Cody Nave, Mckayla Todd, and Jonathan Graff were honored with the Silver Cross Award.

The department says this is a proud moment for all of the staff and leadership throughout the state, but especially for all of us here in the district.

On August 3, 2020, the three officers were assisting a person under supervision by transporting him to the Crisis Center.

During that transport, the individual began exhibiting signs of substance overdose.

Officer Nave administered one dose of Narcan to the unresponsive individual which brought him back to consciousness.

The three officers then transported the person to the hospital where he was admitted and hospitalized for his recovery.

The physicians at the hospital said that without the administration of Narcan the outcome would have been very different.

Doctors confirmed that the officers made a lifesaving decision that day and without the quick recognition of symptoms and responsivity this person could have lost his life to a substance overdose.

Felony Probation and Parole, District Manager Glenda Thomson said, "These three officers will forever be known as Heroes and today we want to publicly acknowledge and thank them for their heroic actions that saved this man's life," said District Manager Glenda Thomson, Felony Probation and Parole.