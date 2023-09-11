Experts to discuss disaster preparedness in Town Hall Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - AARP Idaho is hosting a telephone town hall with experts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, September 12, from 11am to noon (MT), to discuss disaster and major emergency preparedness.

Willie G. Nunn, FEMA Region 10 Administrator and Brad Richy, director at Idaho Office of Emergency Management will discuss the various types of potential crises in Idaho including wildfires, excessive heat, drought, snowfall and earthquakes and ways families can be better prepared and protect themselves. They will also be available to answer any questions listeners from around the state may have. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the discussion.

The hour-long statewide town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 and begins at 11 a.m. MT. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or listening to the live stream on the AARP Idaho Facebook page.

A recent AARP survey found a majority of older adults have not prepared properly to ensure they receive information during a disaster and are, in fact, more likely to be unprepared if an emergency happens.

“When situations become urgent, older Idahoans are more vulnerable and susceptible to emergencies,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “The challenge is accessing the technology and using it beforehand to be as prepared as possible when disaster strikes. The information from FEMA and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will make sure Idahoans have the modern tools they need to stay safe.”