This week, President Biden’s infrastructure agenda took a backseat as the last US troops left Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida devastated both the Gulf Coast and the Northeast, while the Supreme Court allowed a restrictive new abortion law to stand in Texas — effectively outlawing most abortions sought in the state.
Monday
- The last US military planes have left Afghanistan, marking the end of the United States’ longest war
- January 6 committee to ask telecommunications companies to preserve phone records of members of Congress who participated in ‘Stop the Steal’ rally
Tuesday
- Biden gives a defiant defense of the withdrawal from Afghanistan: ‘I was not extending a forever exit’
- CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk
Wednesday
- ‘Majority’ of Afghans who worked for the US and applied for visas were likely left behind, State Department official says
- Biden blasts Texas’ 6-week abortion ban as ‘extreme’ and violation of a constitutional right
Thursday
- Supreme Court denies request to stop Texas 6-week abortion ban, with John Roberts and liberals dissenting
- Biden says he’ll press Congress on infrastructure after wildfires and Ida wreak havoc on US: ‘The climate crisis is here’
- Kevin McCarthy among GOP lawmakers whose phone records January 6 select committee asks to be preserved
- Manchin upends Democrats’ push to enact Biden’s agenda this month, calling for ‘pause’ on $3.5 trillion bill
Friday
- Biden pledges to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida: ‘I promise to have your backs until this gets done’
- Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and ‘shadow docket’
- Biden administration’s September 20 booster rollout may be scaled back to just Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at first
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
