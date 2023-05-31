Christie to announce 2024 bid next Tuesday in New Hampshire

By Omar Jimenez and Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to announce his candidacy in the 2024 race on Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with his plans.

Christie, who also ran in 2016 and has been outspoken against Republican front-runner Donald Trump, will make the announcement at a town hall at Saint Anselm College.

Axios was first to report Christie’s announcement date.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.